'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' bosses have put together a "sensational lineup" for this year's series.

Ant and Dec will return to front I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here on November 17

The ITV1 jungle reality show will return to screens on Sunday November 17 with Ant and Dec at the helm and insiders have promised the stars who have signed on to star in it this time round will make for "compulsive viewing" for fans.

A source told The Sun: "As always, the jungle bosses have cleverly put together a sensational line-up guaranteed to make for compulsive viewing."

McFly star Danny Jones is said to have been drafted in as a replacement for boxing Tommy Fury, who quit the series before filming began after his split with 'Love Island' co-star Molly Mae Hague.

A jungle insider said: "As well as bringing some of the star appeal of the group with him, he'll be supplying some serious guy candy for the campmates and viewers at home.

"All the McFly guys are gym fanatics and Danny in particular has a great physique - which he's bound to show off in the jungle."

Former 'Strictly Come Dancing' professional Oti Mabuse - who quit the dance competition in 2022 - is said to be "very much part of the ITV family of stars" and so has also bagged herself a place in the jungle.

The Sun journalist Jane Moore has become a household name through ITV chat show 'Loose Women' and is said to he beadhing Down Under following her split from Garry Farrow after more than two decades of marriage.

Meanwhile, Radio 1 star Dean McCullough is "sure to be outspoken" on the show, and former 'X Factor' judge Tulisa feels that it is finally the "right time" to return to the TV spotlight, more than a decade from when she worked on the ITV1 talent series.

Boxing legend Barry McGuigan and DJ Melvin Odoom are also said to be a part of the lineup, alongside 'Coronation Street' star Alan Halsall, who has played Tyrone Dobbs for 25 years.

A source said: "Tyrone is one of Corrie’s most-loved characters so Alan comes with a ready-made fan base."

Former 'Dancing on Ice' contestant Maura Higgins will "bring a bit of glamour to the jungle" whilst 'Gogglebox' star Rev Richard Coles will bring a "variety of tales" from his colourful life.

TikTok star GK Barry - whose real name is Grace Keeling - has made a name for herself through podcasting and recently joined the 'Loose Women' panel,, but is said to be taking part in the challenge show.

It is also claimed that Coleen Rooney - the wife of footballer Wayne Rooney - is being paid a record £1.5 million for an appearance on the show, following her infamous Wagatha Christie battle with Rebekah Vardy.

An insider said: "I’m A Celeb bosses have pulled off a huge coup."