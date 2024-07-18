Jockey Bryony Frost has told how viewers will get the chance to see how much horses are "idolised" by those within the racing community on new ITV series 'Champions: Full Gallop'.

Champions Full Gallop stars Harry Cobden, Bryony Frost, and Paul Nicholls

The upcoming docuseries - which will make its debut on Friday (19.07.24) - will follow the huge highs and nerve-wracking lows of the jumps horse racing world, and 29-year-old Bryony admitted it will give people an insight into why jockeys, as well as horse racing trainers and owners, are part of their beloved sport.

Speaking at the 'Champions: Full Gallop' premiere at London's BAFTA, she said: "You live for the memories, you live for the buzz, you live for the moment that you get goosebumps.

"These horses supply that with you on a daily basis.

"People say, 'You're mad.' You have these big falls. You get broken all the time.

"There are more down days than there are good days, and you get beat a hell of a lot more than you get winning.

"But those moments where your hair stands up on end because of them [the horses], is the reason why we do it."

When asked if she would return for a second series, she said: "Yes. Like we keep stressing, the importance of our sport and the future within it, we have to open up.

"They have to get down to the bones of why we do it and the characters within it.

"The horses are at the top of the pyramid, they are why we are here, they are why we compete. We idolise them.

"They are fundamentally important to our lives, and to be able to express that and show that ... these horses, the fan bases they have, people follow their careers and they connect to them."

Bryony and fellow jockey Harry Cobden feature in the docuseries, as does champion horse racing trainer Paul Nicholls and ITV Racing's Ed Chamberlain, among many others.

Ed admitted it is "really exciting" for the show to have a prime-time slot in the schedule.

Speaking to radio presenter Vernon Kay - whose wife is 'Strictly Come Dancing' host Tess Daly - at a Q + A to launch the series, he said: "Nine o'clock on a Friday is Tess Daly and Ant and Dec time.

"To have racing at 9pm it's really exciting, and hopefully people will enjoy it."

Nicholls added: "We need to get to a new audience, but we also need promote ourselves, and this is a big way of doing it."

The first episode of 'Champions: Full Gallop' airs on ITV1 at 9pm on Friday (19.07.24).