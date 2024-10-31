'Celeb Cooking School' has been axed by Channel 4.

Channel 4 has axed Celeb Cooking School after two series

The culinary programme first aired in 2022 and saw the likes of 'How Clean Is Your House' star Kim Woodburn and 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! winner Sam Thompson put their cooking skills to the test for Michelin-starred chef Giorgio Locatelli but it will not return for a new series.

A source told The Sun: "A source said: "The crew were a bit surprised Channel 4 decided not to proceed with a third series, which would have been filmed in Spring this year.

"The show was a hit with fans and produced some really good TV moments filled with hilarious innuendos and attracted high-profile stars for E4.

"Off camera there were plenty of fiery moments too given the diverse lineup."

The first series was won by 'First Dates' waitress Laura Tott, with 'Love Island' contestant Toby Aromolaran finishing as runner-up and former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona in third place.

The second series featured dancer Louie Spence, 'Geordie Shore' star Scotty T and MP Ann Widdecombe amongst others, but it was won by 'RuPaul's Drag Race' contestant Blu Hydrangea, with 'TOWIE' legend James 'Arg' Argent as runner-up.

As the second batch of episodes went into production, it was reported that former glamour model Katie Price was due to take part as well, but she pulled out at the last minute and caused a "major headache" for bosses.

A source said: "Katie was a big signing for 'Celebrity Cooking School' so it was hugely disappointing when she dropped out.

“It had all been given the green light for filming but at the last moment Katie said she would not commit.

“Her decision to pull out has caused a major headache for the show's production team as they have been tasked with pulling in a replacement at the last moment.”