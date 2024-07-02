Charlene McKenna gave birth to her first child in secret earlier this year.

Charlene McKenna is a new mum

The 'Peaky Blinders' star and her husband Adam Rothenberg - who she married in 2021 - welcomed a baby girl named Martha Josephine in March but only revealed the happy news this week during an interview on RTE Radio 1.

Host Kay Sheehy revealed the actress had been busy with "a new production" and "a beautiful production", with Charlene responding: "I think it's an incredibly special and poignant and beautiful production, if I do say so myself ...

"I had a little baby, so I've been kind of out of the loop for a long time now. I've just been in nesting mode and enjoying my little girl. She's just, she's very special."

Charlene previously revealed she feels nervous about taking time off from her acting career in case the work dries up. She explained to The Irish Sun's TV Mag: "As an actor, I’m always going" ‘It’ll quit soon,’ but we’re still going. I still live with the existential terror and dread it will go away.

"And everybody is like: ‘Are you taking time off?’ and I am taking time going: ‘Don’t go away though’.

"You feel nervous taking time off because you’re like: ‘Will that be it then?’ You’re going: ‘I only wanted a few weeks lads’ and it’s a year later. What’s the saying? You don’t retire, the industry retires you."

She added: "So there’s that but then the other side of feeling nervous I think is you feel nervous to be yourself for a while. You’re like: ‘I just have to be me now. What does she do? What am I doing now?’

"It’s feast or famine so I’ve been feasting and so now I’m going to be like: ‘Okay so what do I do now?’”

Charlene's baby news comes just days after her 'Peaky Blinders' co-star Sophie Rundle revealed she had given birth to her second child.

Sophie took to social media to tell her followers she had welcomed a baby boy, writing: "He's here. I am fully ready and expecting to nosedive off the hormonal cliff edge at any moment but for now I am riding this heavenly wave of perfect love.

"'I only want to stay in this bed, tending to my exhausted happy bones, sniffing his delicious head and grandly announcing that he is wearing an archival look from the 2021 collection every time I put him in one of his brother's old baby grows.'

"(I am perhaps a tad delirious at this point.) Oh wow, the love the love the love."

Sophie is also mum to three-year-old son Henry with her partner Matt Stokoe.