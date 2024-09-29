Charlie Brooks is set to take part in 'Dancing on Ice'.

The 43-year-old actress - who is best known for her portrayal of villain Janine Butcher in 'EastEnders' - is set to take part in another ITV reality show, 12 years after she was named Queen of the Jungle on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “Charlie’s a brilliant signing.

"She has a huge fanbase from 'EastEnders' and has tons of personality and feisty energy.

“The ITV bookers hope she can recreate some of her on-screen 'I’m a Celeb' magic.

“They are making the most of the fact many female stars have avoided 'Strictly' this year amid all the scandal.

"It’s going to be a belting line-up.”

Charlie will face competition from another soap star, 'Hollyoaks' actress Chelsee Healey, who was a finalist on rival show 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2011.

A source recently said: “Chlesee is absolutely hilarious and of course incredibly glamorous.

“She made it to the final of Strictly back in 2011 so there are high hopes that she will once again wow viewers with her dance moves.

“Bosses are determined to get a sexy female line up especially given the lack of women on Strictly this year and Chelsee is one of the hottest soap stars out there.

“Everyone is very excited to have her on board."

In addition, 'TOWIE' favourites Dan Edgar and Fern McCann, and Mollie Pearce from 'The Traitors' are also rumoured to have signed up to take part in the celebrity skating contest.

A source said of Dan: “Dan has agreed to appear on 'Dancing On Ice'.

“He had meetings with ITV this week and is excited to start his training.

“Dan is best known for reality TV but he’s never done anything outside of 'TOWIE' so he is excited about trying something new.”

However, ITV have played down talk of any stars signing up yet.

An ITV spokesperson said: “The line up for 'Dancing on Ice' 2025 will be announced in due course.”