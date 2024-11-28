Chris McCausland refused to appear on shows that only featured disabled people as he feels it highlights "segregation ".

Chris McCausland didn't want to appear on TV shows specifically for disabled people

The 47-year-old comedian - who is making history this year as the first blind contestant to take part in 'Strictly Come Dancing' - says he could have made his TV debut much earlier if he had gone on these sorts of programmes, but he felt it did not show awareness of "integration".

He told The Guardian newspaper: "It happens a lot every four years, or it used to, every time the Paralympics comes around.

"They’ll be like: ‘We’ve had this idea to put all these disabled people together in this comedy show. We’ve had the idea to send all these disabled people away together.’

"I’ve always thought that’s segregation and not integration."

As well as 'Strictly', other TV shows have signed disabled celebrities recently, including blind Paralympian Libby Clegg who took part in ITV's 'Dancing on Ice' in 2020, as well as Hugo Hammond, who was born with clubfoot, who appeared in ITV2 reality show 'Love Island' in 2021 and Chris thinks progress is being made to generate awareness of disabled people on mainstream TV.

The Liverpool-born star said: "It’s not, ‘We’re going to do 'Strictly' for disabled people'.

"I think the more important thing is everybody else seeing somebody blind on 'Strictly'.

"It’s good that people can see somebody like themselves, but our problem is not ourselves, our problem is everybody else’s low expectations of us."

Chris and his professional partner Dianne Buswell have captured the hearts of viewers with their performances and the comic revealed that he turned down the chance to have the studio audience silenced when he takes to the floor.

He quipped: "I’m a comedian, part of the reason you’re in it is to create a good atmosphere.

"I’m a needy b******."

Viewers have been praising the star for being an inspiration, and Chris is delighted with the reaction.

The funnyman - who lost his sight completely at the age of 22 - added to the publication: "My attitude was, I’ve never seen the show, but take it seriously and put 100 per cent into it."