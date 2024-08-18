Paul Elliott still feels the presence of his brother Barry.

Paul Elliott is being haunted by his late brother Barry (left)

The 76-year-old comedian was part of the famous 'Chuckle Brothers' comedy act with his older sibling - who died in 2018 at the age of 73 following a battle with cancer - and explained that while he is still "sorely missed", he is sure that his brother is "still hanging around" to this day.

Speaking on the 'Secure the Insecure' podcast, he said: "After six years, he's still hanging around. He's obviously sorely missed by everybody and what I miss most is working with him."

"I still feel he's with me all the time. I sort of can talk to him. Whatever I'm doing, Barry is with me, you know?"

The former 'ChuckleVision' star reflected that when his own time comes, he hopes that his memorial turns into a celebration of sorts and wants to have his funeral held in a nightclub.

He said: "When I go, I want everybody dressed up as if they're going out for the night and have the funeral in a nightclub, with the DJ wearing a mask of me so I'm up there doing one of my sets.

"Let people enjoy the day and talk about me in a nice way, hopefully!"

Paul previously dropped a huge hint that he had been in talks for this year's 'Celebrity Big Brother' series, which was won by 'Ibiza Weekender' star David Potts.

He said: "They decided against it for some reason, but I’m still hoping for next year.

"You know, I do like these types of shows.

"Barry and I won the first 'Celebrity Coach Trip'. We were on that, I think, 2012, something like that, we did it. And we won that.

"That was real good fun. Really enjoyed that. So any of these kinds of shows, yeah, I love them."