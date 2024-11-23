Classic 'Doctor Who' episode 'The War Games' has been colourised.

The War Games will air on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer on 23 December.

The seventh episode of the sixth series of the BBC sci-fi programme - which marked the final appearance of the Second Doctor (Patrick Troughton) - originally aired in black-and-white in April 1969 but has now been remastered in colour and will air on BBC Four just days before Christmas.

Russell T Davies, showrunner said: “From the day I arrived back on 'Doctor Who', this was the plan. To colourise old stories and bring them back to life. And on Doctor Who Day itself, it’s great to announce this, celebrating the show’s wonderful heritage with an all-time-classic. "

The episode - which focuses on the Doctor and his companions Zoe and Jamie as they land in a battlefield that appears to be a World War I military zone but all is not what it seems - will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Russell added: "It looks so vivid and new - and for fans of black-and-white, the story in its original form will stay on BBC iPlayer, so everyone wins! I actually watched this transmit in 1969, at six years old, terrified of the Roman soldiers, fascinated by villains with glinting spectacles, and in awe of the Doctor’s brand new origin. Now fans old and new can enjoy it all over again."

This special episode - which also marks the first appearance of the planet Gallifrey - is the second time that a classic 'Doctor Who' story has been colourised, following on from 'The Daleks' in 2023 which was updated to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the franchise.

