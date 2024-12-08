Coleen Rooney "couldn't be herself" amid her legal battle with Rebekah Vardy.

Coleen Rooney is starring on the ITV show

The 38-year-old star was involved in a high-profile libel case with Rebekah in 2022 - but Coleen's mum feels she's rediscovered her old self during her time on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'.

Colette told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "Coleen wasn't Coleen. She couldn't be herself.

"We didn't know before the trial what was going on because she didn't tell us. We noticed a difference in her behaviour, in her attitude, she even distanced herself.

"So when it all came out, it was a relief for us, really, because then we knew what was going on. But now we've got her back fully."

Coleen vowed to be her true self before entering the jungle.

The TV star - who is married to former England soccer captain Wayne Rooney - told Sunday Mirror newspaper: "This show is going to be the most I’ve ever been exposed and people will get to see me for me.

"Everyone has opinions of people in the public eye, and what they’re like based on events in their life. But it’s a show that is nice to see what personalities are out there, not just written about. I think it will be interesting.

"To be honest with you, I’m doing the show for me. I’m not doing it for anyone else. Not to win anyone over. What you see is what you get and if people like it, they like it, and if they don’t, they don’t. Everyone’s not everyone’s cup of tea. But it’s the most you will ever see me as me. I think it’s a show that exposes the person for what they are."