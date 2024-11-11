ITV has announced the line-up for the new series of 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'.

Coleen Rooney has joined the ITV show

The broadcaster has confirmed that Coleen Rooney will star alongside a host of big names in the Australian jungle, and Coleen is already looking forward to the challenge.

The 38-year-old star - who has Kai, 14, Klay, 11, Kit, eight, and Cass, six, with her husband Wayne Rooney - said: "Over the years, there have been different things going on in my life and also, my children have been really young.

"But they are at an age now where I can go away for this length of time. I also feel it’s time to have a challenge for me and do something different.

"It has taken many, many years but I’m finally doing it. And I have always said if I was going to do one - then it would be this show. I think it will be good for me."

Coleen will be joined in the jungle by Tulisa Contostavlos, who is also looking forward to the adventure.

The 36-year-old singer explained: "I have always said I wouldn’t do this show in the past, as there are things that have terrified me. But the person I am now, I want to throw caution to the wind."

Elsewhere, soap star Alan Halsall, dancer Oti Mabuse and TV presenter Melvin Odoom have all signed up for the new series of 'I'm a Celebrity'.

Looking forward to the experience, Melvin shared: "Snoring is my biggest fear. I have been trying to train myself, as messing with people’s sleep is a big deal.

"I might be the camp’s enemy if my snoring comes out. It’s loud!"

Meanwhile, former boxer Barry McGuigan, pop star Danny Jones, 'Loose Women' panellist Jane Moore, radio DJ Dean McCullough and social media personality GK Barry have also committed themselves to the series.

GK has confessed that she's "genuinely scared of everything" ahead of her time in the jungle.

'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' returns on Sunday (17.11.24) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, STV and STV Player.