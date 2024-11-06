Coleen Rooney could avoid many ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!’ trials

The 38-year-old star – who is married to footballer Wayne Rooney – is said to have inked a deal to star on the ITV1 jungle reality show amid her long-running feud with fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy but because she suffers from stress-induced reactive arthritis that affects the joint, it is thought that she could be exempt from several of the series' gruelling tasks.

A source told The Sun newsaper's TVBiz column: “The duty of care on ‘I’m A Celeb is second to none and over the years, the cast have been ruled out of challenges for a string of different reasons.

“Some might have seemed trivial to viewers, but the health and happiness of the celebs is of the execs’ utmost concern.

“Coleen’s reactive arthritis being triggered by stress means execs want to wrap her in cotton wool and keep her happy and healthy."

According to the NHS, reactive arthritis causes inflammation in many body joints - especially the knees, feet toes, hips and ankles – and it can clear up within a few months and causes no long-term problems.

Another source told the outlet: “The condition is currently under control so at this stage it’s a ‘could be’ ruled out rather than a ‘will be’.

“But her physical health will be monitored and, if she suffers a flare-up, her ability to perform each trial will be considered on a case-by-case basis.”

Coleen opened up about her bouts with the condition, which she says was brought on more by the Rebekah, 42, libel case.

Speaking on Disney+’s ‘The Real Wagatha Christie’, she said: “He [Wayne] just looked at me and said: ‘Coleen, you’re just not you any more, you just look sick.’

Coleen later added: “It caused anxiety and there were lots of tears.

“I have reactive arthritis. I’ve had it previously, but this situation brought it on a lot more.

“It stripped me of my character, and I didn’t want to socialise with people.

“I was completely in my own world. It was not a nice place to be.”

Coleen was unsuccessfully sued by Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah, 42, after she named her Instagram account as the source of leaks to the press and Rebekah was ordered to pay 90 per cent of Coleen’s legal costs - but the bill is being contested over claims it has been inflated by items including fancy dinners and stays in swanky hotels.

Rebekah was an approved follower of Coleen's private Instagram page and Mrs Rooney was dubbed Wagatha Christie for her social media sleuthing, a reference to the legendary mystery author Agatha Christie.

‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!’ starts on Sunday, November 17, on ITV1 and ITVX.