Coleen Rooney was seen to by a medic on Wednesday night's (04.12.24) 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' after a cockroach got trapped inside her ear.

Coleen Rooney put on a brave face when a cockroach got trapped in her ear

The 38-year-old WAG - who is the wife of former England captain Wayne Rooney, 39 - was completing the Arcade of Agony challenge, where the celebrity collect tickets and golden stars from fish guts as creepy crawlies are dropped over them.

She declared at one point: “I’ve got one in my ear!”

The ITV survival show’s medics swiftly acted and managed to syringe the cockroach out of her ear.

Co-host Ant reacted: “Oh my god! It just jumped out!”

However, Coleen insisted she was “fine”.

She was one of the first celebrities to compete for a place in the Cyclone trial along with Danny Jones, GK Barry, and Reverend Richard Coles.

Coleen, McFly star Danny Jones, former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Oti Mabuse and ‘Love Island’ star Maura Higgins were confirmed as the top four fighting for immunity over the next two evictions.

DJ Melvin Odoom was the fourth star to leave the jungle following the departures of N-Dubz star Tulisa Contostavlos, BBC Radio 1 star Dean McCullough and ‘Loose Women’ panellist Jane Moore.

The grand final will take place on Sunday (08.12.24)

‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ airs nightly at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.