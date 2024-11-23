Coleen Rooney is set for a huge TV deal with ITV.

Coleen Rooney set for huge TV deal

The star is currently on screens in ITV's 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' and TV bosses are said to be keeping a close eye on her progress in the show and are keen to sign her up when she exits the jungle.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "Coleen already brings with her the Midas touch when it comes to endorsing the kinds of products which ITV’s advertisers sell.

"She has over a million followers on Instagram alone, and most of them scan her pictures and observe everything she wears and buys."

And Coleen is tipped to be the next Holly Willoughby.

The source added: "The more glamorous Love Islanders and some soap stars also have large online followings and hugely influence what social media users spend their money on."

"But Coleen has the girl-next-door charm of someone like Holly to connect with millions of ordinary shoppers in a way that few other stars do.

"But they’ll also be watching her time in the jungle to see how she fares and just what the public reaction is to her.

"There are vast sums of money at stake with the deals for the new batch of ITV shows which they are considering her up for.”