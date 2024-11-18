Coleen Rooney was reportedly given the codename "Marple" before her appearance on 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!' was confirmed.

Coleen Rooney was given a codename ahead of her appearance in IAC

Wayne Rooney's wife has headed into the jungle for the new series of the ITV reality series which reports suggesting she's taking home a staggering £1.5 million fee for the appearance - and now it's been revealed bosses were keen to keep her involvement secret so they gave a codename relating to her Wagatha Christie drama.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Bosses at ITV were desperate to keep Coleen’s signing a secret for as long as they possibly could.

"She’s the biggest and best for years and they broke the bank to get her, so they wanted to keep schtum on it until the last minute.

"They come up with a codename for all the contestants, and sometimes it’s something to do with that particular person.

"The choice for Coleen was apt and it would take someone with her detective skills to work it out."

Marple is a nod to the character of Miss Marple - the fictional detective created by Agatha Christie. Coleen became linked to the crime writer back in 2019 when she was branded Wagatha Christie over her online sleuthing which led to her naming an Instagram account belonging to fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy as the source of leaks to the press.

The row led to a multimillion pound court battle after Rebekah unsuccessfully sued Coleen and was ordered to 90 per cent of her legal costs.

Speaking to journalists before she headed into camp, Coleen insisted she wants to put the whole saga behind her.

She said: "That’s a place that I’ve been, I’ve dealt with it. In my life now, I’m just moving forward and not looking back. That’s something I’ve done my whole life, dealt with things, moved forward at the time and got on. There are more important things to think about with the family and kids ...

"I think I’d rather just be known as Coleen from Liverpool. Not from any other type of place. It’s just me, as I always have been. So hopefully people just think she’s that Scouser that she’s always been."

The paper reports other campmates were also given codenames with Jane Moore - who writes a column for The Sun - being called "Moon", former boxer Barry McGuigan was reportedly called "Cyclones" in a nod to his nickname The Clones Cyclone and McFly singer Danny Jones being named 'Rocket'.