'Coronation Street' star Seamus McGoff has seemingly confirmed his exit.

The actor - who first played Matty Radcliffe on the soap in October 2023 before returning to the cobbles in November - was involved in an emotionally charged storyline focused on knife crime after Matty's brother Mason (Luca Toolan) was killed by their older sibling Logan (Harry Lowbridge).

Sharing a cast photo on Instagram, he wrote: "Out with a bang!"

In what appears to have been his final scene, viewers saw Matty in a prison visiting room as he waited to see his girlfriend.

She doesn't show up, and Seamus' character became angry, even threatening Bobby Donovan (Jack Carroll) with a knife because of how he looked at him.

Bobby's dad Rob (Marc Baylis) was quick to interject and stop him from doing anything, while Matty was later sent to solitary confinement after taking a prison guard hostage.

His apparent departure comes after several big names have left the soap.

As well as Luca's exit, the likes of Colson Smith, Sue Devaney, Sue Cleaver and Charlotte Jordan have all either announced their departures or been written out over the past couple of months.

Charlotte has played Rovers Return barmaid Daisy Midgeley since October 2020, but the star is looking forward to "exploring other opportunities".

She said in a statement: "My time at Coronation Street is something I’ll always cherish. After a brilliant four years for Daisy, it’s time for me to start a new chapter and explore other opportunities.

"It’s been a privilege to be part of a wonderful institution with even more wonderful colleagues who have taught me so much."

And Sue Cleaver recently told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "I’ve had 25 privileged years of working on 'Coronation Street'.

"The door is still firmly open but as I reached my 60th year, I decided it was time to embrace change, look for new adventures and live fearlessly."