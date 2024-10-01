'Coronation Street' was the big winner at this year's Inside Soap Awards.

Coronation Street was the big winner at this year's Inside Soap Awards, including Peter Ash scooping Best Actor

The ITV show scooped the coveted Best Soap accolade at London's Salsa Temple on Monday night (30.09.24), as well as the Best Actor prize for Peter Ash following his character Paul Foreman's emotional Motor Neurone Disease (MND) plot.

As well as the Best Actor trophy, Peter also landed the Best Storyline prize for Paul's MND battle, which resulted in his character losing his life, and he and co-star Daniel Brocklebank (Billy Mayhew) won the Best Partnership prize.

Following their flurry of accolades, a post on the 'Corrie' X account read: "The Inside Soap Awards have treated us well tonight"

Emmerdale's Eden Taylor-Draper also landed a huge prize, winning Best Actress for her part as Belle King.

There was further joy in the Dales as 'Emmerdale' won Best Family for The Dingles, and Best Pet for Minnie Piper.

'EastEnders' won Best Showstopper for their dramatic The Six plot, which saw Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) kill Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) over the festive period.

It was also a good night for Albert Square's Panesar family.

Balvinder Sopal scooped the Soap Superstar award for her portrayal of Suki Panesar, and her on-screen husband Navin Chowdhry (Nish Panesar) won the Best Villain gong.

BBC daytime soap 'Doctors' is to air for the final time this December after 24 years.

And the show will bow out after landing the Outstanding Achievement accolade at this year's Inside Soap Awards on Monday night.

What's more, former 'Emmerdale' actor Adam Thomas won the Best Drama Star award for his performance as Waterloo Road's Donte Charles.

Inside Soap Awards 2024 Winners List:

Best Soap: Coronation Street

Best Actress: Eden Taylor-Draper - Belle King, Emmerdale

Best Actor: Peter Ash - Paul Foreman, Coronation Street

Best Storyline: Paul's MND, Coronation Street

Best Showstopper: The Six - Linda kills Keanu, EastEnders

Best Newcomer: Isabelle Smith - Frankie Osborne, Hollyoaks

Best Villain: Navin Chowdhry - Nish Panesar, EastEnders

Best Comic Performance: Maureen Lipman - Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street

Best Partnership: Daniel Brocklebank Peter Ash - Billy Mayhew Paul Foreman, Coronation Street

Best Young Performer: Charlie Wrenshall - Liam Connor, Coronation Street

Best Family: The Dingles, Emmerdale

Best Pet: Minnie Piper, Emmerdale

Best Daytime Star: Ryan Moloney - Toadie Rebecchi, Neighbours

Best Drama Star: Adam Thomas - Donte Charles, Waterloo Road

Best Daytime Soap: Neighbours

Soap Superstar: Balvinder Sopal - Suki Panesar, EastEnders

Outstanding Achievement: The cast and crew of Doctors