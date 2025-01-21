Craig Charles reveals the unmade 'Red Dwarf' episodes involve "a lot of this new AI technology".

The 60-year-old star - who plays Dave Lister in the iconic sci-fi comedy series - has opened up on plans for three new episodes of the show, having recently admitted they could be too expensive to produce.

He told RadioTimes.com: "It was never done on the cheap, Red Dwarf, [but] now you can make things look so much better for so much cheaper.

"Hopefully the stars will align and we'll get it done because we all want to do it. The script is great.

"I can't really tell you much about the script, but it's very Lister-heavy and it involves a lot of this new AI technology and stuff like that."

Although Craig didn't want to give too much away, he hinted that the new episodes would see him acting opposite his younger self.

He added: "I don't know if this is giving anything away, but if you think that it's me at the age of 60 acting against me at the age of 23... it looks stunning, you're like, 'F****** hell, how did they do that?!'

"But can we afford to make it? That's the big thing."

The actor confirmed he "really wanted to make it", while the cast have seen "mock-ups" of the episodes.

He said: "I really wanted to make it.

"It's an absolutely stunning script, and the bits that we've seen in mock-ups that we've we've mocked together, it just looks stunning."

The show first launched in 1988 on BBC Two, running for eight series until 1999.

It returned a decade later on Dave for a three-episode 'Back To Earth' revival.

Since then, there has been three further six-episode runs on Dave in 2012, 2016 and 2017, as well as a feature length special 'The Promised Land' three years later.