Craig Parkinson will leave 'Grace' after its upcoming fourth season.

The 48-year-old actor plays DS Norman Potting on the show alongside John Simm's DS Roy Grace, but he has confirmed he is quitting the ITV crime drama after three years.

He wrote on Instagram: "After a very happy few years I’ve made the decision to hand in Norman Potting’s detective badge.

"The new season of Grace begins on ITV on 1st September but it will also be my last.

"It’s been a wonderful experience taking this character from page to screen and updating him for a new audience."

The show has been renewed for a fifth season, but Craig won't be returning.

The 'Line of Duty' star added that "there was a huge sense of responsbility" in bringing one of Peter James' characters to life in his own way.

He continued: "There was a huge sense of responsibility in portraying such a character from Peter James's much-loved book series, but with a few tweaks here and there from our excellent script team and the support from Peter.

"I’m really glad that he resonated with the audience."

Craig heaped praise on his co-stars John, Richie Campbell, Zoe Tapper, Brad Morrison and Laura Elphinstone, while also paying tribute to the "brilliant" crew on set.

And he had some kind words for the viewers, as well as the fans who have "said hello" during filming.

He said: "It’s been a wonderful journey playing Norman Potting, chasing around the streets of Brighton and dangling bad guys off Brighton Pier. I really hope you enjoy this season, it’s been a blast.

"Massive thanks to everyone that’s watched, supported and also those that have said hello when we’ve been filming around Brighton and Hove. New Grace season for you, last one for me. Really hope you enjoy."