Craig Revel Horwood says 'Strictly Come Dancing' is always 'evolving' and moving with the times

The sour-tongued judge insists the BBC One Latin and ballroom will never get tiresome, because the dancers always put a modern-spin on the classic routines and keep up with what's trending.

Speaking to Inside Soap magazine, he said: "It will keep evolving and incorporate new dance styles as the years go on.

"Every decade has a different dance style that was popular; the show keeps up with those styles, and challenges people."

The reality show first aired in 2004 and co-host Tess Daly - who started presenting the show with the late Sir Bruce Forsyth before Claudia Winkleman replaced the TV legend upon his death in 2017 - hopes it will be around for at least another 20 years.

She said: "Here's hoping for another 20 years of warmth, sparkle and joy!"

Anton du Beke - who replaced Bruno Tonioli in 2021 after previously working as one of the pros - insists the variety of stars that appear each year make the show magical.

He added: "I think it will continue in a similar vein of being true to itself as a ballroom dancing show.

"And every year we get the chance to meet new celebrities, which is what makes it so special."

The 'Strictly' panel is completed by head judge Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabusi.

The 2024 series saw blind comedian Chris McCausland lift the Glitterball Trophy.