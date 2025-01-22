Dame Harriet Walter was "surprised" about being asked to play Margaret Thatcher in 'Brian and Maggie'.

The 74-year-old actress takes on the role of Britain's first female Prime Minister in the new Channel 4 drama that centres on her 1989 interview with her friend and journalist Brian Walden (Steve Coogan) – that many believe led to her exit from Downing Street the following year – but was bemused when she was offered the part.

Harriet is quoted by the Daily Mirror newspaper as saying: "I was very surprised when I was asked to play Thatcher because I didn't see any association with her."

The 'Succession' star admits that the chance to play the late Conservative politician opposite Coogan was "irresistible" and detailed how she spent hours watching video footage of Thatcher to prepare for the show.

Harriet said: "I don't look anything like Thatcher. I'm the first brown-eyed, dark-haired person who has taken the role. I asked for a lot of help with make-up and hair as well as voice lessons. A brilliant wig department created three different wigs."

However, Harriet refused to suggest that she mastered the voice of the former PM.

She told Radio Times magazine: "Your voice is a very intractable thing, it's so characteristic of you. What you do is an impressionist painter's version of a character and hope it's reminiscent enough that people will go with the story."

The star admits that she remains an opponent of Thatcher's politics but has acquired respect for how she coped in a male-dominated world.

The 'Downton Abbey' star said: "I don't admire her legacy or what she did to the country but I admired how she stepped into a world of men in grey suits and braved it out."