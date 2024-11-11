'Dancing On Ice' professional Vanessa Bauer says the show's new 24-hour bullying hotline is "very necessary".

Vanessa Bauer has welcomed a new bullying hotline for 'Dancing On Ice' stars

Bosses on the ITV figure skating show sent the 12 celebrities competing in the upcoming series a six-page letter telling them that they can speak out "without fear of abuse" as they seek to avoid the bullying scandal that has engulfed the BBC and 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

And skater Vanessa admits it's "comforting" knowing there is support in place for the stars of the show.

She told The Sun: “We were all made aware, all the girls were made aware and the celebrities, that there's a helpline that we can call at any time of the day, every single day.

“So we are very well looked after at ITV.

“It is comforting to know and I'm putting myself out there - I think it's very necessary.”

Each of the stars on 'Dancing on Ice', which returns to screens in January, will be assigned a producer to ensure their "well-being" after the bullying claims made against Giovanni Pernice by his celebrity partner Amanda Abbington and the sacking of Graziano Di Prima for kicking 'Love Island' star Zara McDermott cast a shadow over 'Strictly'.

A source told the newspaper: "ITV puts the welfare of show contestants at the heart of what they do. No one needs another 'Strictly' – and 'Dancing on Ice' bosses want their stars to feel like they can speak out if something isn't right.

"They will have access to a 24-hour hotline manned by professionals to raise concerns about any bullying or to get help with their mental health.

"They have also been given a letter outlining what they should expect from the show and how they should conduct themselves.

"This year's celebs have said they appreciate the measures. To know they have support like this is reassuring."

The letter warns contestants – including former 'EastEnders' star Charlie Brooks, TV personality Ferne McCann and ex-footballer Anton Ferdinand – that taking part in the series could leave them "mentally and physically drained".

Michael Barrymore, who was due to take part in the 2020 series before withdrawing due to injury, claimed earlier this year that he saw dancers abused on the show – although this was denied by ITV.

The 72-year-old star said: "I find it bewildering that BBC's 'Strictly' is the only production under fire... when ITV's 'Dancing on Ice' treated their celebrities and dancers exactly the same – if not worse.

"Even I witnessed abuse from producers at ITV and I had a very short stint with them."

A spokesman for the channel responded: "We do not recognise these unsubstantiated claims."

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern will host the 2025 series.