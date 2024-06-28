Danielle Harold picked up MasterChef cooking tips from I'm A Celebrity co-star Fred Sirieix

Danielle Harold picked up some cooking tips from her 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' co-star Fred Sirieix, which helped her in 'Celebrity MasterChef'.

The former 'EastEnders' actress is one of the 20 celebrities who have signed up for the new series of the star-studded BBC cooking show.

Danielle went into the kitchen to film the programme straight after jetting back to the UK from Australia, where she appeared in ‘I’m A Celebrity’ alongside 'First Dates' star Fred.

She is quoted by the Daily Mirror newspaper as saying: "I was literally straight out of the jungle and into the frying pan.

"I was a little bit dazed arriving in the kitchen.

"I learnt from Fred don't chuck the stock cube in the fire!

"I should have learnt more from him but I hope I have taken a few of the tips he taught me."

During last year's 'I'm A Celebrity' stint, Fred enjoyed taking over camp cooking duties - even when it wasn't his assigned job.

However, at one stage he accidentally threw a whole stock cube - an important commodity for campmates on the ITV show, who aren't blessed with seasoning for their food - into the fire.

Danielle will be aiming to impress 'Celebrity MasterChef' judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace when the sizzling series returns this summer.

Model Christine McGuinness, 'Strictly Come Dancing' pro Vito Coppola, 'Football Factory' actor Tamer Hassan and reality TV star Charlotte Crosby are among the other stars confirmed for the show.

Katie Attwood, MasterChef Series Editor, said: "'Celebrity MasterChef' fans are in for a treat this summer - with a top line-up of celebrities and the ever-thrilling John and Gregg on judging duty.

"These stars will need to pull out all the stops this year as we’re really testing their mettle. It’s one you won’t want to miss!"