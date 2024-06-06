Danny and Dani Dyer are set to star on the new series of 'Celebrity Gogglebox'.

The 46-year-old actor and his 27-year-old daughter have reunited for the new series of the Channel 4 show, which will premiere on Friday (07.06.24).

The line-up for the new series also features Rylan and his mum Linda, comedians Babatunde Aleshe and Mo Gilligan, Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv, as well as Paralympian Ellie Simmonds and Richie Anderson.

Other big-name double acts include Shaun Ryder and Bez, Bobby and Jeff Brazier, Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash, Martin and Roman Kemp, Jennifer Saunders and her daughter Beattie Edmondson, and Fearne Cotton and Gok Wan.

Spice Girl stars Mel B and Mel C will also feature on the new series alongside some family members.

Meanwhile, Dame Sheila Hancock - who starred on the show for one series in 2019 - previously claimed that she was sacked from 'Celebrity Gogglebox' for being "too rude".

The 91-year-old actress left the Channel 4 show despite entertaining viewers with her no-nonsense views and her on-screen chemistry with her showbiz pal Gyles Brandreth.

Sheila previously told BBC Radio 2: "I loved every minute of it. I got the sack from that actually.

"They didn’t ask me back for some reason - I suppose because I was too rude about some of the things I saw."

The actress also confessed to being caught off-guard by some of the content she watched for the show.

She said: "I, honest to God, had not seen most of the programmes they showed us - like, all those where everyone was showing off their private parts.

"And I was deeply shocked, quite genuinely overwhelmed by the whole thing."