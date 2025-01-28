'Doctor Who' props and costumes including a TARDIS and Dalek are going to auction for 'Children In Need'.

Doctor Who props and costumes going to auction

Fans of the iconic sci-fi series will have a chance to own a piece of history with bidding opening from February 11 to 25 on over 150 lots, which also includes outfits worn by the likes of David Tennant, Matt Smith and Jodie Whittaker.

Bidding for all items will start at £100, with net proceeds being donated to the BBC's charity helping children across the UK.

Listed in the auction are screen-matched items like a TARDIS from 'An Adventure in Space and Time', a Traitor Dalek and a Gravel Cyberman Head.

Other props included are an Ood Head and Weeping Angel Statue, plus various Weeping Angel limbs and other Dalek parts.

Fans will also be able to bid on costumes, included the Tenth Doctor's (David Tennant) tuxedo costume spares, the Eleventh Doctor's (Matt Smith) costume from 'Closing Time', Jodie Whittaker's costume for the Thirteenth Doctor, and the Twelfth Doctor's (Peter Capaldi) costume from 'Mummy on the Orient Express'.

Rose Tyler's (Billie Piper) top, Donna Noble's (Catherine Tate) wedding dress and The Master's (John Simm) jacket are part of the auction too, as well as costumes for C (Stephen Fry), Clara (Jenna Coleman) and Me (Maisie Williams).

On the auction's official website, Propstore said: "Propstore are thrilled to partner once again with BBC Children in Need.

"This collaboration offers fans an exclusive opportunity to own a piece of history from the iconic TV series Doctor Who whilst raising money for a great cause.

"Celebrated across the globe for 60 years, Doctor Who has captured the imaginations of millions with its time-travelling adventures, unforgettable characters, and beloved cast.

"Proceeds from the auction will go to helping to transform the lives of young people and empower communities across the UK."

Registration for the auction is available now, and fans who sign up will be entered into a competition to win a bow tie from the Evelenth Doctor.

For more information, visit: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/441