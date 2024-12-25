Dani Dyer is desperate to appear on 'SAS: Who Dares Wins'.

Danny Dyer and Dani Dyer

The 'Love Island' winner insists it is one of her professional ambitions to go on the Channel 4 military training TV show, which puts celebrities through their paces with ex-special forces soldiers.

Dani, 28 has issued a come and get me plea to producers, but her planned 2025 wedding to West Ham United player Jarrod Bowen may prevent her from taking a spot on the series next year.

Speaking to her dad Danny on their 'Live And Let Dyers Podcast', Dani said: “I really want to do 'Celebrity SAS'. It’s just never been the right time for me.

“I really, really want to do 'SAS'. Next year’s the wedding, it’s not going to happen.

“Knowing my luck, I’d be wheeled down my aisle. I’d break my leg or something.”

Doting dad Danny responded: “I’ll wheel you down there, darling.”

However, 'Rivals' actor Danny is struggling to get his head around Dani's plan, because the show is so physically demanding.

He said: “Why would you want to do it? You’d have to really train for it. But you’re a gym nut, aren’t you.”

Danny then thought of another reason to shun the reality show, adding: “Did they drink their own p*** on there?"

To which a perplexed Dani replied: "I don’t think that’s legal to drink your own p***

"You’re thinking of that nutty show.”

Danny then added: “What one? Is it Bear Grylls? It’s a survival technique, right? That you can, when you’re dehydrated, you can drink your own p***. Honestly.

"You don’t drink other people’s p***."