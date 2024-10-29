Steven Frayne, formerly known as Dynamo, is back with a new Sky Christmas show.

Steven Frayne is to star in new Sky Christmas show Miracles

The 41-year-old star killed off his magician alter ego last year but will make a comeback as himself in ‘Miracles’, which will see him meet the country’s community heroes while showing off his tricks.

A Sky spokesman told The Sun newspaper’s TV Biz column: “The magic builds to an astonishing climax in which Steven will take the ultimate risk, pushing himself to the limit for a death-defying finale – the miracle to end all miracles.

“Get ready for a show filled with inspiration, wonder and pure magic.”

The one-off, 90-minute show will be on Sky Max and streaming service NOW, with the release date set to be confirmed soon.

His final appearance as Dynamo came last year in ‘Dynamo is Dead’, where he buried himself alive during a live TV special with supermodel Cara Delevingne and pop star Demi Lovato

Off-screen, Steven, who hails from Bradford, has been open about his struggles with his mental health, which at one point he revealed in an interview that he “didn’t want to be alive anymore”.

Speaking to Chris Moyles, 50, on Radio X last year, he said: “My body was shutting down, my brain was shutting down to the point where I couldn’t really perform magic to the level that I used to be able to, and that was a bitter pill to swallow for me.

“It kind of took its toll on me. It got to a point where I didn’t really see the point in being alive anymore.

“I think for me, losing my connection with my audience, not doing magic, I don’t really see the point of me being alive.

“And if I can’t do magic, then what is the point of my existence? That’s kind of what I thought.”