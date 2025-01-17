Former 'EastEnders' star Tracy-Ann Oberman thinks Den Watts' killer Chrissie Watts could have "got off for self-defence" if she had a "better lawyer".

Former EastEnders actress Tracy-Ann Oberman

The 58-year-old actress' character was locked behind bars after she hit her Queen Vic landlord partner Dirty Den (Leslie Grantham) over the head with a doorstop because of his manipulative and philandering behaviour in February 2005.

Viewers saw Tracy-Ann reprise her role as Chrissie last year when Chrissie and Sharon (Letitia Dean) came face to face in jail after Den's step-daughter was sent to prison for Contempt of Court following an outburst when she was giving evidence in the who killed Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) trial, and now the London-born star thinks Chrissie could have dodged jail for protecting herself.

She is quoted by the Plymouth Herald newspaper as saying: "Chrissie was finally released for the murder of her husband Den.

"I think if she'd had a better lawyer, she would have got off for self-defence, but it was nice to see her driving off with Jake Moon [Joel Beckett] to the south of France."

Tracy-Ann got a call from bosses to ask if she would like to make a brief return to Albert Square while she was performing as Shylock in 'The Merchant of Venice 1936' in the West End.

She "jumped at the chance" to play Chrissie again, but she also found it "interesting".

However, she added had lots of fun working with Letitia again after so many years.

The 'Ridley Road' star said: "I had been playing Shylock for pretty much a year on stage, and then I got this phone call asking if I would like to come back for a short, brief appearance.

"It was interesting to play Chrissie Watts again after 20 years and to be working with Letitia Dean again, who I adore.

"We had lots of fun together, even though it was quite a dark storyline.

"We filmed at Elstree [studios], and it was like no time had passed at all."