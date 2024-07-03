'EastEnders' boss Chris Clenshaw has teased returns for more legendary characters.

EastEnders bosses could bring back more characters after Michelle Collins returned as Cindy Beale

Fans of the BBC soap were delighted to see Ian and Cindy Beale actors Adam Woodyatt and Michelle Collins make a comeback last summer, and there could be more familiar faces on Albert Square in the build-up to next year's 40th anniversary.

He told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "As we head towards our 40th year, I think the nostalgic element means a lot.

“Into the autumn and the end of the year, we’ve got quite a few treats coming up.”

Executive producer Chris refused to go into details on what exactly that could mean, but he didn't rule out the possibility of long-departed characters coming back into the fold.

He said: "Maybe. It all depends on the story and where the characters are. But it has to come from character, it has to come from story."

He insisted "it all connects" on the soap in the lead-up to the 40th anniversary, and eagle-eyed fans may have already seen some clues about potential returns.

Asked if there have been hints in the scripts, he teased: "It would depend when they’re looking back from, but probably.

“The 40th has been in the works for quite some time and Christmas is well under way.

“In the story office there is a board and it all connects. I compare it to a tapestry board, everything has to fit together.”

Michelle previously admitted she almost "crashed the car" when she heard 'EastEnders' bosses wanted to bring Cindy back.

Speaking on 'The One Show' in January, she said: "I was driving somewhere up north and had Bluetooth on, of course. I got the call, John Cannon called from 'EastEnders' asking if I would go back.

"I nearly crashed the car actually, I was like 'I've got to stop!' I had to pull over. Then I thought 'I've got to phone Adam [Woodyatt, Ian Beale].'

"He said, 'I've just had the call, have you?' and we both said yes!

"I didn't want to go back for one episode. It wouldn't have been worth it. I wanted to make sure it was planned properly. It was a big move for me. I had to make sure it was the right decision. If I left five years ago, I would have said no."