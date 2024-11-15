Natalie Cassidy is among a host of soap stars who appear in 'The Great British Bake Off' Christmas special.

The 41-year-old actress - who plays Sonia Fowler on the BBC One soap - will be joined by her on-screen brother Dean Gaffney (Robbie Jackson), as well as 'Emmerdale' star Chris Bisson (Jai Sharma) and Sheree Murphy (Tracey Dingle) - who left in 2004.

The four actors will also be creating a unique yule log, "delicate Christmas trees" and a biscuit based soap scene alongside former 'Coronation Street' actress Shobna Gulati, who played Sunita Alahan until 2013, in a bid for one to wow over judges Prue Leith, 84, and Paul Hollywood, 58.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "For the signature challenge, the bakers will be asked to put their own spin on the traditional yule log.

"For the technical, they need to make delicate Christmas trees out of meringue."

Another source told the publication that "anything is possible" when it comes to the soap scene made from biscuits, adding: "Will Wellard [Robbie's much-loved dog] make an appearance?

"Could Sonia's trumpet pop up? Perhaps we'll see see rum 'n' raisin versions of the Woolpack or the Rovers.

"Absolutely anything is possible."

The presenters of the hit Channel 4 show Noel Fielding, 51, and Alison Hammond, 49, will also be watching over the celebrities as they make their bakes.

Unlike in previous years, the 2023 holiday special saw 'Bake Off' stars from the past return to the famous white tent, including Season 12's George Aristidou and Season 13's Carole Edwards.

However, it was series eight winner Sophie Faldo reign victorious after three challenges - 12 creative mince pies, a cinnamon loaf and a giant cake.

The broadcaster is also keeping its tradition with a New Year special of 'The Great British Bake Off'.