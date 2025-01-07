'EastEnders' fans will have the chance to vote on a storyline for the first time in the soap's 40-year history.

EastEnders fans will make a big decision for Denise Fox

Viewers of the BBC show will be able to decide whether the character Denise Fox (Diane Parish) reunites with her estranged husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) or chooses her secret lover Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

The results will be revealed in a special live episode during the soap's 40th anniversary week in February.

The poll comes after Denise and Jack's marriage fell apart last year after it was revealed that he had been having an affair with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

Since their separation, the characters have succumbed to passion a few times and shared experiences as part of their blended family but Denise secretly started seeing former flame Ravi after a romantic encounter at Christmas.

Denise has a complicated relationship with Ravi due to his troubled past and he was previously romantically involved with her daughter Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams).

Chris Clenshaw, executive producer of 'EastEnders', said: "We're all so excited to give our audience their first ever chance to decide how one of our big storylines plays out.

"Their votes will determine whether Denise picks Jack or Ravi, with the outcome being revealed as part of our live episode.

"There is a lot to come over the next few weeks for all three involved, so it'll be extremely exciting to see which way the audience chooses to take the story."

Meanwhile, Diane previously joked that she was a "bit terrified" to learn that the London-set soap would be airing a live episode for the milestone anniversary.

The 55-year-old star told Digital Spy last year: "First, I was a bit terrified. I'm getting no younger. When I first did that, I had a few more of my faculties about me.

"We've done them before... We know how it works."