Ekin Su Cülcüloğlu has revealed she has decided to return to the ‘Love Island’ all-stars show to “re-write her story”.

The model, 30, was one of the favourites when she first appeared on the ITV dating series in its 2022 run, falling for Davide Sanclimenti, 30, before they went on to win the show.

Despite the pair going on to front a TV travel show and moving in together, they split after Davide was accused of cheating on Ekin with a woman named Harriet Wilson.

Turkish-born Ekin has now been announced as the first “bombshell” entrant on the current ‘Love Island: All Stars’ series, and told ITV in an interview to mark her comeback to the series: “I want to return to ‘Love Island’ again because it’s where my journey started and has a special place in my heart.

"It’s somewhere I’ve laughed, cried and learnt so much. The fact that there's an opportunity to do it again – why not?

“Why can’t a winner go back in and re-write her story and have a second chance?

“I think you should follow your gut and my gut is telling me to go back, so I’m listening to it.”

Ekin first entered the ‘Love Island’ villa as a bombshell entrant on the third day of the 2022 season.

When asked to name her biggest red flag in a potential partner, Ekin added: “Someone selling me the dream at the start, being perfect – because that’s not real.

“Real love and connection starts with the journey, a friendship and getting to know one another first.”

She said her biggest “ick” was “when men touch metal”.

Ekin went on: “If they have coins in their pockets and then their hands smell of metal – smelly hands in general too!”

‘Love Island: All Stars’ continues on Tuesday (14.01.25) night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.