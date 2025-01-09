Elma Pazar wants a man with a "dad bod".

The 31-year-old star has joined the cast of 'Love Island: All Stars' and Elma has revealed what she's looking for in her ideal man.

She told MailOnline: "I like a dad bod, someone's who's tall, light on the eyes.

"I couldn't tell you any former Islanders because there's no-one off the cuff that fits this description – light eyes, really tall, ideally over 6ft2 - but I'll take 6ft and a dad bod, that's my ideal."

Elma is also keen to find someone with a similar sense of humour.

The reality star - who first appeared on 'Love Island' back in 2019 - shared: "I laugh at everything; it doesn't take a lot, but I want someone who shares the same sense of humour as me and be able to have a joke and not take it all too seriously."

Elma has been through plenty of ups and downs in her love life - but she now feels ready for a "committed relationship".

She added: "I want a fella. I want to be with someone.

"To do 'Love Island' again the second time round, especially five years later now I'm so much older, to go in there with no actual real want to meet someone is very stupid and embarrassing.

"I know I want to go in there and meet someone. I am very open. My motto is if I always do what I've always done, I'll always get what I've always got and that's been my little motto for this experience and since the New Year.

"I have a habit of going back to the same people and things that are familiar because I am a creature of habit, and I feel like that's what I do. I feel like I will never get anywhere and never move on or meet anyone, so I am trying to go with a different approach this time."