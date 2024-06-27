'Emmerdale' actor Bradley Johnson is to be a dad for the first time.

Emmerdale star Bradley Johnson is going to become a dad - Copyright - Instagram-BradleyJohnson

The 27-year-old actor - who portrays Vinny Dingle in the ITV soap - took to Instagram to reveal that his fiancée, Sammie Johnstone, is expecting a baby at the end of the year.

He posted a picture of a cake, surrounded by sonograms and pictures of the duo, and it was iced with the words: “Baby coming December 2024.”

Bradley’s co-stars from the long-running soap added their congratulations in the comments at the happy news for the loved-up couple.

His on-screen mum Lisa Riley - who plays Mandy Dingle - enthused about how much she loved the happy pair and how “at long long last I can tell everyone-you are both going to be the absolute BEST!!! YIPEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!! (sic)” before adding that she was “so excited".

Lisa wrote: "I’ve said congratulations to you both over a hundred times."

Jessie Elland -who plays Chloe Harris - wrote: “Ahhh amazing news!! Congrats guys!! (sic)"

Amy Wyatt star Natalie Ann Jamieson commented: “OMG baby bradders!!! Congrats you gorgeous pair, couldn’t be happier for you. (sic)”

Matty Barton actor Ash Palmisciano told them: “Ah mateeeee this is amazing news!!! so happy for you both!! huge congratulations buddie! what a fun and lovely dad you’re gonna be xx. (sic)"

Dean Andrews - who brings to life Will Taylor - added: "Mate, I could not be happier for you both. Massive congrats."

Bradley and Sammie - who first got together in 2021 - announced another relationship milestone in October last year when they revealed they had gotten engaged while on a romantic Italian getaway.

Captioning a snap of them standing outside of the Colosseum, he wrote: “When in Rome…” along with a ring emoji.

In the summer of 2022, Bradley gushed about how Sammie was his “soulmate”.

He captioned the post: “One year with my soulmate!! How time flies. We have done so much together! Here is to many more!! Love you @sammiejojo92."