'Emmerdale' star Danny Miller has been left mind-blown after reaching more than 100 countries with his audio series with his young son.

Danny Miller is reaching listeners around the globe with his children's stories series

The 33-year-old actor - who has young son Albert and daughter Edith with his wife Steph - teamed up with his radio presenter pal Nigel Clucas to record children's tales as part of the series 'Albert's Bookshelf', and he cannot believe how many listeners they've attracted across the globe.

He told the BBC in a heartwarming clip reading with his little boy: "We've got a sort of an app that allows us to see where people are downloading it, and some countries, if I'm absolutely honest, I haven't even heard of.

"I think, last time I counted, was 119 countries.

"It's kind of gone from recording a few books to being endless ideas of getting more education to the kids."

He then asked Albert who is the better bedtime story reader, mummy or daddy, and his son replied: "Yeah."

With some encouragement from his father, who told him to say "daddy", his little boy smiled: "Daddy."

Danny is best known for playing Aaron Dingle on the long-running ITV soap, whilst he won the 2021 series of 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' in 2021.

He got the call to return to the Dales last year after leaving the soap.

He later told how he got the call about returning to 'Emmerdale' just after he and his spouse found out they were expecting Edith, who was born in August 2023.

He told the Daily Mirror: "When I got the call, we had just found out secretly we were expecting number two and I don’t know if its karma but I do believe everything happens for a reason. It sounds cringey but I feel like the stars were aligned."