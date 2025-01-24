Monty Don once left his neighbours stunned when he ran around "stark naked" in his garden - chasing cows.

The 69-year-old horticulturist and broadcaster channelled his inner Full Monty to spook cattle out of his Long Meadow garden, in Hertfordshire, when he jumped out of his bath, wrapped a towel around himself and rushed outside - only for his towel to fall when he was in pursuit of the mischievous moos.

He told The Sun newspaper: "Sometimes we have wildlife there that we don’t want.

"One time some cattle got in.

“I got in the bath, looked out of the window and there was this big white face looking at me.

“So I got a towel and rushed outside to chase them.

“I put on some wellies and then the towel fell and I was running around Long Meadow stark b****** naked.

“But we got them out and we keep them out."

However, that's not Monty's only rear-end faux pas.

In 2023, the 'Gardeners' World' star was left red-faced after he could not digest Jerusalem artichokes at a dinner party - leading to him battling bottom burps all weekend.

Despite enjoying the "second and thirds" of the meal, he told former BBC Radio 1 star Nick Grimshaw and chef Angela Hartnett on their 'Dish' podcast: “And they served them at dinner, and I had seconds and thirds.

"I spent the rest of the weekend looking for places to break wind."

Monty has been presenting BBC show 'Gardeners' World' - which sees horticulturists advise people on how to get the very best out of their gardens - since 2003 but took a break between 2008 and 2011, and he revealed in December 2024 that he has signed a new two-year contract.

Speaking to the Radio Times magazine, Monty - who is set to be on the show until at least the end of 2026 - said: "I never make plans beyond two years, but I’ve agreed to do another two [from January 2025].

"Every time I think, 'Am I really going to do this?' But the truth is that I do enjoy it. I’m lucky because it’s in my own garden. If the programme is made well, I’ll continue."