Gabby Allen hopes she can have "some sort of friendship" with Marcel Somerville.

The 32-year-old influencer has been reunited with Marcel, 39, on 'Love Island: All Stars', and Gabby is hopeful that they're able to move on from the past.

Speaking ahead of the new series, Gabby told MailOnline: "It's been such a long time - there are no hard feelings, it is what it is.

"I don't know if he's going in, I don't know how I can actually prepare for that ... I am basically preparing myself that he does come in and then if he does, I will cross that bridge when I come to it.

"I would actually just like to have a conversation with him and hopefully put it all behind us and have some sort of friendship.

"We know each other very well ... we had such an experience with each other last time. There's no reason why we shouldn't take the positives from it and hopefully be mates of some sort."

Gabby has reinvented herself as a fitness influencer since her first appearance in the 'Love Island' villa.

The reality TV star is now determined to show that "strong is sexy".

Gabby - who first appeared on 'Love Island' back in 2017 - said: "This is such a huge part of who I am going back into the villa.

"I want to represent myself and my brand but women who are strong. I work hard to look the way I do and I want to show the world that strong and hopefully sexy too, that it's good to be healthy and fit and I will put the lads through their paces, I'm sure."