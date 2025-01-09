'The Traitors' contestants spend much longer at the roundtable than the show suggests.

Ed Gamble has opened up about The Traitors roundtable

The hit BBC game of bluff and deceit is currently airing its third series in the UK, and Ed Gamble - who hosts spinoff podcast 'The Traitors: Uncloaked' after each episode - has revealed what surprised him the most about the way the programme is made.

He told the Metro: "Speaking to all of the players and people who’ve been in there before, it is how long they are at that roundtable for.

"We get a good edit of it; it’s tense, it’s exciting, it’s bang, bang, bang, plot point, plot point, plot point, but they are there for a long old time."

The 38-year-old comedian and 'Traitors' superfan noted how the players "wait to go in there for a long time, in silence".

At the end of each day, all the contestants gather and vote to banish someone from the game, with the Faithfuls hoping they'll catch a Traitor in their midst.

Ed revealed the players "are not supposed to talk to each other" in the immediate buildup to roundtable.

He added "They get to a point where they’re not gonna give any more stuff away; they just have to get in there and film what looks like a very tense situation...

"They really put themselves through it for that show, but it’s great telly!’

In Wednesday's (08.01.25) episode, Kas, 33, was eliminated from the competition after being incorrectly suspected as a Traitor by his fellow contestants, who cited reasons as him being a doctor, appearing like a nice person, and raising a toast on night one.

He revealed he'd felt "ostracised" during his time in the castle, before delivering a parting speech in which he tricked Joe into thinking he was a Traitor before the big reveal.

'The Traitors' continues tonight (09.01.25) at 9pm on BBC One.