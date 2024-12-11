Ruth Jones will reportedly be on the 'Strictly' final as Nessa to read out the voting terms and conditions.

Ruth Jones will reportedly play Nessa on the Strictly Come Dancing final

The hit BBC One show, presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman has in recent years been known to feature surprise celebrity guests to read out the voting terms and conditions, such as Wallace and Gromit last Saturday (07.12.24).

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “The BBC has gone all out with their 'Strictly' surprises this year — and having Ruth in as Nessa is the cherry on the cake.

"Last Saturday, they had Wallace and Gromit read the Ts and Cs for voting, and Ruth will be doing a skit as Nessa this week."

With the last ever 'Gavin and Stacey' episode airing on the same channel on Christmas Day, bosses hope viewers will be "thrilled" to see Nessa on Saturday (14.12.24) night.

“The BBC has worked really hard to get these off the ground, and it’s a great cross-promotion for what will be their two biggest shows at Christmas.

“Strictly fans loved seeing Wallace and Gromit, and the BBC think they’ll be thrilled when Nessa pops up on Saturday night.”

The 58-year-old actress' appearance will come as JLS singer JB Gill, 'Miranda' actress Sarah Hadland, 'Love Island' star Tasha Ghouri, and comedian Chris McCausland battle it out to lift the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

The last time viewers saw the much-loved characters from the iconic sitcom was in 2019 for a Christmas special.

The show was created and written by Ruth and James Corden, who also star as Gavin (Mathew Horne) and Stacey's (Joanna Page) friends Nessa and Smithy.

Fans were left begging for another episode after being left on a cliffhanger following Nessa's proposal to Smithy, and their wish came true earlier this year when the pair took to Instagram to show a script had been written.

However, Ruth has warned the last episode was "very emotional" to film.

She said: "It was very emotional and very lovely. Like we were all saying goodbye to it together."