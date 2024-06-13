Lorraine Kelly is planning to be "quite drunk" while cheering on Scotland at their European Championship opener on Friday (14.06.24).

Lorraine Kelly is heading to Germany this week to cheer on her beloved Scotland at Euro 2024

The 'Lorraine' presenter is heading to Germany this week to watch her beloved Tartan Army take on the Euro 2024 host nation in the first match of this year's tournament at the Munich Football Arena in Munich.

She said on her show: "I will be in tartan waving and probably quite drunk."

Lorraine has voiced some support for the team - who include Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn and Manchester United star Scott McTominay, and are coached by Steve Clarke - admitting they have been "great" ahead of the tournament.

She said: "The guys are doing great. Brilliant manager, amazing support, of course."

But the star is "very nervous" ahead of the big match.

She added: "I'm getting very nervous and excited about this."

Lorraine is known to be a huge fan of Scottish club Dundee United, so much so she was made an honorary patron of the club in 2018.

Former Dundee United chairman Mike Martin said at the time: "We are delighted that Lorraine, Andy, Ricky and Brian have each agreed to become our inaugural honorary club patron.

"Their passion for the club is well-known, and in their patron capacity they will help raise the profile of the club as well as personally contributing to a variety of current and planned initiatives here at Tannadice."

Last month, Wrexham co-owner and Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds admitted he was a big fan of Lorraine, and had heard of Dundee United before.

Speaking on her show, he said: "I love Lorraine, we always have a nice chat."

He added: "Dundee United - I know that one!"