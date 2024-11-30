JB Gill has topped the 'Strictly Come Dancing' leaderboard.

The 37-year-old pop star and his professional partner Lauren Oakley have topped the leaderboard after scoring 39 points out of a possible 40 with their latest routine.

In response to their Viennese Waltz, 'Strictly' judge Shirley Ballas said: "An iconic performance, immaculate - the night belongs to you."

Craig Revel Horwood admitted that their routine was near-perfect.

The 59-year-old choreographer observed: "Your thumb was sticking up and over-turned pivots, so close to perfection, but best dance of this evening."

JB has developed a successful partnership with Lauren, after she was drafted in as a replacement for Amy Dowden.

The 34-year-old dancer was forced to quit the BBC show after suffering a foot injury, and Lauren previously took to social media to express her support for Amy.

She wrote on Instagram: "Sending you so much love and well wishes @amy_dowden

"Hope you’re back on the dance floor as soon as possible. (sic)"

Elsewhere, Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec, her professional partner, achieved a score of 38 out of a possible 40 points.

Motsi Mabuse gushed about Tasha and Aljaz's Argentine tango.

She said: "I will never stop celebrate you. That was excellent dancing, legs on a whole different level."

Meanwhile, Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał sit at the foot of the leaderboard, after being awarded a relatively modest score of 26 points.

Craig was particularly critical of Pete's waltz.

He said: "I love what your brought to it but footwork shoddy, no heel lead, swing nor sway - went completely wrong."