Giovanni Pernice could be joining the Italian version of Strictly Come Dancing

The 33-year-old dancer will not be part of the professional line-up on this year's series of the hit BBC show amid allegations of "threatening and abusive behaviour" towards his former partners on the programme but is set to return to the dancefloor in his homeland on 'Dancing with the Stars'.

A source told MailOnline: "Giovanni is in advanced talks to join the Italian version of 'Strictly', 'Dancing with the Stars'.

"Bosses are really keen to sign him up as a judge given his fame and status in the UK but are also open to the dancer performing as a professional, if he still wants to compete.

"It's a great move for Giovanni, who has weighed up the possibility of doing shows like 'I'm A Celebrity (Get Me Out Of Here)', but dance will always be his passion.

"All he wants is a fresh start and to join 'Dancing with the Stars' in Italy will certainly give him the new chapter he's been hoping for."

'Strictly' head judge Shirley Ballas defended Giovanni recently and claimed that the "truth will come out" regarding the allegations.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "He has always been to me, and I will make that clear, to me, a perfect gentleman.

"My feeling for Giovanni is, let them do this investigation or whatever it is they are doing and the truth will come out.

"I have never ever, ever experienced any ill will or bad feeling or bad sportsmanship or rudeness from him."

The 63-year-old dancer admitted she can only reflect on her "own perspective", and she refused to pass judgement until she knows "100 percent it is true".

She said: "You know, I can only talk from my own perspective. I have known Giovanni for 10 years. I know he is a hard worker. He wants the people to do the very best that they can do.

"Obviously in my life I was bullied a lot. I don't condone bullying on any path but also I don't believe gossip because things get escalated and they are blown way out of all proportion and it can turn into a great big snowball.

"So we don't judge anybody until I know absolutely 100 per cent. I won't pass on the gossip unless I know 100 per cent it is true. He will be missed."