Charlotte Hawkins is "taking the plunge" and getting a new dog after the "physical pain" of losing her beloved pooch.

The 'Good Morning Britain' presenter's rescue dog Bailey died last year aged 16, and after months of Charlotte, her husband Mark Herbert and their nine-year-old daughter Ella Rose dealing with the loss, they are set to welcome a new addition soon.

She told Woman magazine: "[Bailey was] a big part of our family.

"We knew it was coming, and I'd said to my daughter, 'Prepare yourself,' but when it happened, it hit me like a physical pain, which I had not expected.

"It's taken us a long time to even think about getting another dog, but this year, we're taking the plunge and welcoming another furry friend into our house.

"We've just got to wait for the right dog."

The 49-year-old broadcaster and journalist has recently been made a Dogs Trust ambassador, and she has just launched her dog training podcast 'Leaps and Hounds', which features advice from the animal welfare charity.

Asked if there are any big work ambitions to fulfill, she said: "I absolutely love working at 'Good Morning Britain', and I love my team, but I also adore doing ITV Racing, Classic FM and my podcast 'Leaps and Hounds', which is super special to me because I've just been made an ambassador of the Dogs Trust charity."

Speaking of her new podcast, Charlotte said in a post published by the charity: “I’m a big dog-lover and know how just much joy they can bring, and I want to make sure everyone gets as much from their dog as I have with mine.

"It’s been an honour to work with Dogs Trust on 'Leaps and Hounds' to understand more about dog behaviour and how best to train them.

"It’s so sad that record numbers of dogs are being given up, and it’s often due to behaviour issues.

"With just a few tips people can learn the reasons behind the way a dog reacts, whether it’s problems with aggression, poor recall or barking, which can help people tackle the issue.

"We hope this podcast will help people get the very best out of their dog!"