Paul Merton couldn't have imagined the success of 'Have I Got News For You' after filming a "dreadful" pilot.

The 67-year-old comedian has been a team captain on the BBC comedy panel show since it began in 1990 alongside Ian Hislop but recalled during the first recording of the show more than 30 years ago that nobody was particularly enthusiastic about it to begin with.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', he said: "The pilot was pretty dreadful to be honest! It was on a very hot sunny summer's day. it was a Sunday Nobody wanted to be there in this tiny studio in Wandsworth, nobody knew what the show was because it hadn't been made before. It was kind of a bit ordinary. From that point, it grew. Ian's contribution is...is it massive or minimal? I can't make my mind up!

"Ian covers the serious stuff very well, and he's very funny at what he does - if you like that sort of thing. And I get the quirky story about the rabbit who plays the harpsichord or whatever it is.

The show has featured a number of celebrity guest stars over the years to answer questions based on the week's top stories and news as they dissect current affairs in a comedic manner but Paul noted that nowadays some who come on may be a little too enthusiastic because they think it will get them a return invite.

He said: "You want people to contribute as well but you want people to be not talking the whole time as well. People think 'Oh if I talk an awful lot, they'll have me back' but that's not always the case."