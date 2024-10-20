'The X Factor' have praised Liam Payne as an "immensely talented" star who will "leave a lasting legacy on the music industry", following his death aged 31.

The X Factor pay tribute to 'immensely talented' Liam Payne

Liam shot to fame on the ITV talent show in 2008, when he first auditioned for the programme as a 14 year old, and again in 2010 when he finished third on the programme as part of One Direction.

A post on the official 'X Factor' X account has paid tribute to Liam, after he fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday (16.10.24).

It reads: "We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne.

He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world.

Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him."

'X Factor' judges Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger put One Direction together during series seven of the talent show.

Liam was joined in the group by Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

The boy band went on to achieve global fame and release five albums - 'Up All Night', 'Take Me Home', 'Midnight Memories', 'Four', and 'Made in the A.M' - during their time together, but Zayn quit the band in 2015, and One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

The group are remembered for several hit songs, including 'What Makes You Beautiful', 'Steal My Girl', 'Best Song Ever', and 'Drag Me Down'.

Several 'X Factor' stars have paid tribute to Liam, including Olly Murs, Rylan Clark, Josh Cuthbert and host Dermot O'Leary.

What's more, Harry's mother Anne Twist took to social media to share a broken-hearted emoji.

She wrote on Instagram: "Just a boy … "