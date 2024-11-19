The sequel to thriller 'Hijack' is set to take inspiration from the 'Speed' movies.

Idris Elba's Hijack has taken inspiration from the Speed movies

Idris Elba's hit Apple TV+ drama, which sees him try to save passengers as his flight from Dubai to London is taken over by armed thugs, became an instant phenomenon and the second season is expected to ditch airplanes in favour of high-speed train travel through Europe.

A TV insider told The Sun newspaper: “Producers have clearly adopted the approach of the creative team who gave us the movie 'Speed', which dropped 30 years ago and featured a terrorist threat on a bus full of passengers.

“Then when the sequel, 'Speed: Cruise Control', came along a year later in 1997, it was essentially the same story but lifted lock, stock and barrel on to a ship.”

While a release date has not been announced for the second season of the eight-parter - which Idris also executive produced - it is expected to be available at some point next year.

The publication also reports Archie Panjabi, 52, Max Beesley, 53, and Ben Miles, 58, will be returning.

Last year, Idris, 52, told TV Insider: "Look, I’m going to be honest here. I’d like to see Sam come back, but I just don’t want to see another Hijack.

"It’s got to be clever, and we can see him make decisions that are impossible to make.

"And I think that’s going to be fun for the audience, but it has to be the right setup. So who knows?

"If the audience really wants it, it’s going to happen.”