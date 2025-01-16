Diane Langton has died aged 88.

Diane Langton has died aged 88

The actress - who played Marlena 'Nana' McQueen on 'Hollyoaks' - passed away on Wednesday morning (15.01.25).

Shane Collins, her agent, said in a statement posted on X: "I am sad to say that Diane Langton passed away this morning.

"Diane had a rich and remarkable career, appearing on stage, in films and on television - including playing the iconic Nana McQueen in Hollyoaks from 2007 to the present day."

Diane initially played Nana on the Channel 4 soap between 2007 and 2009. However, she returned to 'Hollyoaks' in 2012 and enjoyed a long run on the show.

Hannah Cheers, the soap's executive producer, has already paid a glowing tribute to Diane.

She said in a statement: "We are all absolutely heartbroken by the news. Di has been an adored friend and cast member in 'Hollyoaks' for the last 18 years.

"Diane graced screens as the iconic Marlena 'Nana' McQueen and brought joy into living rooms; we share the sadness with our audience who we know will miss the character she created. Those who work on the production were lucky enough to hear in person the sound of her laughter, ringing through the corridors, and see her smile light up a set.

"Diane was an immense talent, with so many stories to tell from her career as an actor, dancer, film star and entertainer. The cast, crew, writers and entire staff at Lime Pictures will miss her enormously."

Diane's career on stage and screen spanned more than six decades, and also included roles on 'Only Fools and Horses', 'Heartbeat' and 'EastEnders'.