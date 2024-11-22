All 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' campmates will take part in the next Bushtucker Trial.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues nightly at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play

The contestants of the ITV1 jungle reality show traditionally face a public vote to decide which of them will face a grisly task to earn meals for camp but on Saturday night, both the ordinary camp and The Junkyard will take part.

Speaking at the end of Friday (22.11.24) night's episode, Ant told viewers: "How exciting, I bet they can't wait to come face to face with Richard, Maura, and Dean. Let's see how they react when the secret of The Junkyard comes out!"

It was confirmed on the series' new spin-off show 'I'm A Celebrity..Unpacked', that the trial will be that of an eating challenge.

The Junkyard has been housing former 'Love Island' star Maura Higgins and Rev Richard Coles in secretive luxury since they made their debut on the programme earlier this week, and the other campmates have been told that they are living in less-than-satisfactory conditions.

Radio host Dean McCullough discovered the secret after his two co-stars invited him to live there during Friday's episode, but the other members of the camp have started to grow suspicious.

After WAG Coleen Rooney visited the area to take her co-stars some food, she said: "Dean had the same face on as Maura had on yesterday. I thought he just thought he looked more content than I thought he would be with the junkyard environment. They were hiding something from us."

TikTok star and 'Loose Women' panellist GK Barry is also determined to "get to the bottom" of the whole thing because she doesn't like being lied to.

"She noticed some weird changes in The Junkyard, we are gonna get to the bottom of this because I don't like being lied to. I am not a mug!"

'I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!' continues nightly at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play