Ian Wright has reportedly signed up as a judge on 'M+S: Dress The Nation'.

Ian Wright will appear on a new fashion reality show

The Arsenal football legend - who quit 'Match of the Day' earlier this year - is making his return to television and he's set to lend his fashion expertise to ITV's new reality show.

A source told the Daily Star newspaper: "The show's producers are so excited they convinced Ian to make his TV comeback on the show.

"He is a pretty stylish guy and he's got such a big fanbase, so he's perfect for it."

The show will give budding designers the chance to land a job with high street brand Marks and Spencer.

In a bid to "boost ratings", other celebrities poised to join as guest judges include TV star Vogue Williams, football pundit Alex Scott, and Spice Girls legend Mel B.

The insider added: "There are plenty of household names on the show. Execs are hoping that will boost ratings and make it a big hit."

Meanwhile, Ian is keeping busy after leaving 'Match of the Day', having starting filming a guest appearance on Sky Max's 'The Overlap on Tour', which stars Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane.

Another insider said: "Since finishing 'Match of the Day', Ian has been swamped with offers. Leaving that show that given him the chance to try new things."

Ian made his first appearance on the football highlights show in 1997, and he stepped away at the end of the 2023/24 season.

He previously announced: "After my debut show whilst still a player in 1997 and many more memorable years, I’ll be stepping back from BBC MOTD at the end of this season.

"I feel very privileged to have had such an incredible run on the most iconic football show in the world.

"Anyone that knows my story knows how much the show has meant to me since I was young boy. MOTD is my Holy Grail. On my first ever show, I told Des Lynam. 'This is my Graceland'. It will always be my Graceland and I will always be watching."