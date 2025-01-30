Jack Fincham was freed from jail just hours after being sentenced.

Jack Fincham freed from jail hours after being sentenced over dog attack

The former 'Love Island' winner was jailed for six weeks after he pleaded guilty to two counts of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog.

His black cane corso dog Elvis bit a runner in Kent in September 2022, and attacked a woman in Essex in June last year.

After he was sentenced, Jack - who is dating 'TOWIE' star Chloe Brockett - was later released on bail pending an appeal.

The Southend Magistrates' Court admin office told the BBC that the 32-year-old reality TV star had been freed just hours later because he had appealed his sentence.

As well as the jail term, Jack was ordered to pay £3,680 in total, including a £961 fine, and £200 compensation to the runner, Robert Sudell.

Presiding magistrate Anne Wade allowed Fincham to pay the total sum in instalments, starting at £400 per month, after his representative Richard Cooper said his client had "no savings".

Prosecutor Erin Peck told how Fincham was going to be cautioned after Elvis bit Sudell, and the star was told he had to muzzle his mutt.

But he was later charged following the second incident.

Wade said: "The dog was in a public place not abiding by the conditions to be muzzled and kept on a lead."

Fincham's dog now has to be muzzled in public places, kept on a lead, and is not allowed to be left alone with anyone under 16.

Sgt Alex Watkins of Essex Police said: "I thank both victims for their courage during this investigation."

Fincham was led to the cells after being sentenced, but he was later released on the same day after an appeal was submitted.

He will now have to report to Grays police station every Friday, and will attend a bail application hearing at Basildon Crown Court.

Fincham shot to fame on Love Island's fourth series in 2018.

He won the show with then-girlfriend Dani Dyer, and they shared the £50,000 prize money.

The pair went their separate ways six months after leaving the reality TV show.