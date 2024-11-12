Jane Moore "doesn't see" herself as a celebrity.

Jane Moore is set to take part in I'm A Celebrity

The 62-year-old journalist - who is best known as a panellist on the ITV1 chat show 'Loose Women' - is heading to the Australian jungle to take part in 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' and has been asked before to take part but always turned it down until now.

Writing in her column for The Sun newspaper, she said: "S***, I’m entering the 'I’m A Celebrity' jungle.

As you read this, I will already be squirrelled away in an Australian hotel room, stripped of all communication devices and bracing myself to face any number of horrors for the purposes of your entertainment.

Why? It’s a question I asked myself when I was first approached to take part in the 2010s, and the answer was a firm 'thanks, but no thanks'.

"I was married, my kids were younger, my life was far busier and, to be honest, I don’t see myself as a ‘celebrity’ (altogether now Twitter trolls, ‘neither do we’.)

"I’m a journalist and, consequently, despite being a regular on 'Loose Women' and various political shows or documentaries, have always preferred to stay below the ‘TV personality’ parapet."

Jane - who has Ellie from a previous relationship and Grace with her ex-husband Gary Farrow - explained that her marriage came to an end shortly after she celebrated her latest milestone birthday and she suddenly found herself craving "adventure" now that her children had flown the nest.

She said: "Well, not long after my 60th birthday in 2022, I got divorced and found myself living alone in what had once been the family home full of perpetual noise, school runs, kids coming and going with their mates, and a dog that needed walking.

"But then the kids moved out, my marriage ended (amicably — we’re still friends), and our Tibetan terrier Jasper had to be put down at the ripe old age of 16 after he lost all interest in food, drink and walks.

"It meant that for the first time in decades, I was rattling around an empty house with lots of ‘me time’ and the opportunity to really contemplate what I want from the final third of my life. And the answer is, ‘adventure'."

Jane will be in the jungle alongside the likes of WAG Coleen Rooney, 'Dancing on Ice' judge Oti Mabuse, and her fellow 'Loose Women' panellist GK Barry when the programme returns on Sunday November 17.